Fabian Delph to miss England's November fixtures

Tuesday 12 Nov 2019
Delph has not played for England since the UEFA Nations League Finals

Fabian Delph has left the England camp and returned to Everton.

The midfielder arrived at St. George's Park with an injury but it was hoped he would be available to play a part in the Three Lions’ forthcoming UEFA EURO 2020 qualifiers.

However, it has now been decided that Delph is unlikely to feature and will return to his club for further rehabilitation.

No further replacements are planned as England prepare for Thursday night’s fixture against Montenegro – the 1,000th men’s international – and Sunday’s trip to Kosovo.

Meanwhile Jordan Henderson, who is suspended for the first of this month's matches, will report to the national football centre on Tuesday evening after being allowed to join up later than the rest of the squad.

